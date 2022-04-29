Herrin House of Hope to resume full services

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Herrin House of Hope will soon go back to full dine-in meals and resume its other services on Monday, May 2nd.
During the pandemic, the group's soup kitchen stayed open by handing out to-go orders. At the peak, 300 people were receiving two free meals a day.
Now that mandates are starting to relax, they'll go back to their restaurant-style seating where patrons have a menu, server, and a choice of what to eat.
Director John Steve says volunteers are excited for this upcoming change.
"Our team has been on stand by, has been trained," he explains. "We are ready to build relationships and establish relationships with people from our community."
After two years, the food pantry and thrift store will also go back to normal business hours.
"You can come shop, you can come eat at the same time just like Cracker Barrel," Steve jokes. "
Profits from the thrift store go back to buying food and supplies for the soup kitchen.
Meanwhile, the food pantry has been operating on limited hours throughout the pandemic but will now be open during the same time as the soup kitchen and thrift store.
Those in need can get canned items such as corn, green beans, and soup as well as dry goods like beans and rice.
Right now, the Herrin House of Hope is in need of volunteers and donations.
"Not only are we eager to serve you, but we also want to get to know you" Steve says. "Perhaps how you can be a part of the team."
In addition to giving your time, the organization also has a campaign called "Sponsor a Day," where groups or businesses can fund one day of meals. Those interested can pay $21 a month or $250 a year.
The goal is to reach 200 sponsors this year, which helps the Herrin House of Hope focus on providing other basic necessities to those in need.
"That's another vital service we can provide and assist our community members with," Steve adds. "So maybe for example a light bill, or a water bill, or gas bill. Something that maybe we were unable to do in the past."
The Herrin House of Hope will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its resume in services on Monday, May 2nd. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the chamber of commerce will be in attendance.
