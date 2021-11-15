Herrin House of Hope to participate in GiveSI Campaign

HERRIN (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation and News 3 are partnered with local sponsors for a second annual community day of giving.
The campaign will feature non-profits across southern Illinois. Herrin House of Hope has been serving the community for 10 years. They've given out almost 300,000 meals. They're striving to help end hunger by giving out hot meals Monday through Friday.
"I just have a passion to give back. I just want to give back to those in need that my be in the same situation that I was years ago myself, along with my family. I literally remember eating the same thing, literally eating the same meal for like a whole entire three months," explains John Steve, Director of Herrin House of Hope.
Herrin House of Hope is one of almost 100 non-profits that'll benefit from the Give SI Campaign. The 30 hour donation window is from 6 PM Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th.