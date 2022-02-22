Herrin educator named Teacher of the Year finalist

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with rain this week,
will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The river at
Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or
more, with some minor accumulations of sleet.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the
warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through
the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Herrin educator named Teacher of the Year finalist

(WSIL) -- A Herrin educator is being honored for her dedication to students. 

Herrin High School's family and consumer science teacher Amber George was named the Southeast Teacher of the Year for Illinois. This title makes her one of ten finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year. 

The annual Teacher of the Year program honors incredible classroom educators who have made lasting impacts on the students, families, and fellow educators in their school communities.  

The Illinois State Board of Education also announced 196 Those Who Excel awardees, recognizing administrators, teams, volunteers and school support personnel for their contributions to education across the state. 

In southern Illinois those include: 

  • Mt. Vernon Township High School 201: Meritorious Service
  • Excellence Exceeders, Shawnee District 84: Meritorious Service

The awardees are selected by a committee of administrators, teachers, educational service personnel, student support personnel, and past Illinois Teachers of the Year.

“The Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel programs recognize the people who make education In Illinois so exceptional,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. "Our students have been in the most capable hands despite the challenges of the past two years. Our Illinois educators and their level of commitment, passion, and dedication have been a guiding light for students and communities in a time when we have needed it the most. I am so proud of each and every one of our honorees and especially of our finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year. This recognition is the highest honor in our profession."  

Dr. Ayala will make her final selection of the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year later this spring.

