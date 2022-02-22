Herrin educator named Teacher of the Year finalist

(WSIL) -- A Herrin educator is being honored for her dedication to students.
Herrin High School's family and consumer science teacher Amber George was named the Southeast Teacher of the Year for Illinois. This title makes her one of ten finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year.
The annual Teacher of the Year program honors incredible classroom educators who have made lasting impacts on the students, families, and fellow educators in their school communities.
The Illinois State Board of Education also announced 196 Those Who Excel awardees, recognizing administrators, teams, volunteers and school support personnel for their contributions to education across the state.
In southern Illinois those include:
- Mt. Vernon Township High School 201: Meritorious Service
- Excellence Exceeders, Shawnee District 84: Meritorious Service
The awardees are selected by a committee of administrators, teachers, educational service personnel, student support personnel, and past Illinois Teachers of the Year.
“The Teacher of the Year and Those Who Excel programs recognize the people who make education In Illinois so exceptional,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. "Our students have been in the most capable hands despite the challenges of the past two years. Our Illinois educators and their level of commitment, passion, and dedication have been a guiding light for students and communities in a time when we have needed it the most. I am so proud of each and every one of our honorees and especially of our finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year. This recognition is the highest honor in our profession."
Dr. Ayala will make her final selection of the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year later this spring.