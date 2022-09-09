 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Herrin earns first win of the season in 20-14 victory against Du Quoin

  • Updated
  • 0
Herrin High School Football Team Aims for Big Season

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- The Herrin Tigers battled the Du Quoin Indians at home in a week three Friday night football matchup.

The two teams were deadlocked in a 7-7 game in the second quarter. Indians' QB Camden Waller took the snap and rolled right, firing the pass to receiver Jaelyn Smith - and it gets intercepted by the Tigers' Evan Young, making sure Du Quoin stays knotted up with Herrin.

On the next Du Quoin drive, the Indians would fumble, and Brady Quaglia would pick up the loose ball and take it back to the house.

The Tigers moved the ball methodically down the field on their next drive, capping it off with a one-yard TD run by QB Reese Billingsly. After a missed extra point, the Tigers would lead with comfortable 20-7 lead.

Although the Indians would stage a comeback, they ultimately fell short, with the Herrin Tigers getting their first win of the season against the Du Quoin indians, 20-14.

 

Tags

Recommended for you