Herrin delivers more than 400 meals for Thanksgiving dinner

Herrin, IL (WSIL) -- Herrin's Thanksgiving dinner was at their Civic Center.
They had all the traditional Thanksgiving food like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. People could choose to eat there or have their food delivered.
Organizers tell us they delivered more than 400 meals and in total they served 1,200 meals.
"I think it’s great for the community," says Kent Ingersoll, Co-Chair of Herrin's Thanksgiving dinner. "It’s good for people to come out. Not everyone has a hot meal and not everyone has a family at home, so it’s good for them to come out."
"Thank you to all the people who donate to this awesome cause because without our donations, and without our volunteers, this would not happen," says Melissa Farley, Co-Chair of Herrin's Thanksgiving dinner.
Organizers say it takes a lot to make a community dinner like Herrin's happen. They say about 70 people were on hand to help.