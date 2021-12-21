Herrin community collects donations for tornado victims in Dawson Springs

HERRIN (WSIL)---After hearing about the devastation to Dawson Springs, following the tornado ripped through the area a little over a week ago, the Christian Life Church came together to bring necessities to the area.
"Dawson Springs is a small community of around 2500 people. Our understanding is that 75% of the community was wiped out by this tornado," said Lead Pastor, Lori Burchell.
For two days, a U-Haul has sat in the Kroger parking lot while volunteers collected donations from the community.
The goal: fill the entire truck.
"Every item donated, if it's small, large, it doesn't matter. It means a lot because it is going to impact someone," said Burchell.
The community has brought dozens of items, from soaps to canned goods.
But those who have worked to bring this mission to life say it's heartwarming to do their part.
"To be able to help them, especially at Christmas right now. It's good. We're glad we're able to do that," said Burchell.
The U-Haul will deliver the items to Dawson Springs on Wednesday.