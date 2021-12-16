You are the owner of this article.
...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY
NIGHT...

Widespread showers, along with isolated to scattered
thunderstorms, are expected to lift back northward across the
region Friday and Friday evening as a warm front moves northward
out of of Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley. The activity
is expected to increase in intensity Friday night, especially
along and north of the Ohio River. Very heavy downpours and
lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazards.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected at many locations by
Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out if
multiple thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations.
It is important to note that if any flooding does develop across
tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could be exacerbated
by debris clogging or partially clogging area drainage systems.

Herrin church organizes donations to send to Kentucky tornado victims

Christian Life Church

HERRIN (WSIL)---The Herrin Community wants to help those affected by the tornadoes in Dawson Springs.

The Christian Life Church will have a U-Haul Box truck parked at the Herrin Kroger and will collect donations for two days.

75% of the homes in Dawson Springs were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

The church is leading a "team effort" to collect donations of water, hygiene products, and first aid items.

"This isn't just one church doing this. This really is a community effort. Because we want to bring the community together to do something for these communities down there. We need to do it, and it's really showing the love of Christ to other people, and it's really important to us," said Lead Pastor Lori Burchell.

Donations will be accepted Monday and Tuesday adn driven to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

