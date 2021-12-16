Herrin church organizes donations to send to Kentucky tornado victims

HERRIN (WSIL)---The Herrin Community wants to help those affected by the tornadoes in Dawson Springs.
The Christian Life Church will have a U-Haul Box truck parked at the Herrin Kroger and will collect donations for two days.
75% of the homes in Dawson Springs were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.
The church is leading a "team effort" to collect donations of water, hygiene products, and first aid items.
"This isn't just one church doing this. This really is a community effort. Because we want to bring the community together to do something for these communities down there. We need to do it, and it's really showing the love of Christ to other people, and it's really important to us," said Lead Pastor Lori Burchell.
Donations will be accepted Monday and Tuesday adn driven to Kentucky on Wednesday.