Herrin Chamber of Commerce welcomes new business

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- Please join Herrin Chamber of Commerce on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. as they cut the ribbon at the grand opening celebration/ open house at Helen Honey's Resale Shop's NEW location!
The new location of Helen Honey's Resale Shop is 700 E. Herrin Rd. They will be celebrating their grand opening all from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Both days, they will be offering food and beverages for those in attendance.
Our Directions was founded in 2000 in Herrin, Illinois. It was created to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities.
Our Directions now provides new living and job opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities through their resale shop, Helen Honey's. Helen Honey's was named after the owner's mother, Helen Anderson, who referred to everyone as "Honey."
Helen Honey’s Resale Shop not only provides work for the individuals at Our Directions, Inc., but also provides the individuals a source of income. The income from Helen Honey's goes straight into the client’s paycheck. All items sold at Helen Honey's are generously donated by those in our wonderful community.
The resale shop has outgrown its current location due to the generosity of the people of Herrin. As result, they purchased the new location and can now offer even more job opportunities to the individuals that they serve.
Please join us as we gather together as a community to celebrate the grand opening of their new, larger location!