Here's who to blame for airlines' cancellation chaos

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD THIS MORNING... ...BLACK ICE LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE REGION... Temperatures in the single digits to low teens this morning will combine with north, northwest winds around 5 mph, to produce bitterly cold wind chills ranging from 5 above zero to around 10 below zero. In addition, the very cold temperatures will cause moisture on area roadways to freeze up into black ice, resulting in very slick and hazardous driving conditions. The slick conditions will continue well beyond daybreak, as temperatures rise very slowly. Be extremely cautious if you must travel this morning.