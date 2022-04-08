Here comes the sun and a warm up, just in time for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Light snow, showers and breezy conditions made for an uncomfortable April day. The good news is, we have some nicer weather in store for the weekend.
The light showers and snow will begin to move out of the area through the evening. Clouds will also start to break up overnight with more cold temperatures. Lows will dip back down near the freezing mark.
It'll be a cold start to Saturday but temperatures will be slightly warmer by the afternoon, along with some sunshine. High temperatures will stay below average, but will climb back into the 50s. You may want to hang onto the jacket though, winds out of the west northwest will keep it feeling chilly.
Sunday is when the real improvements begin. Some more sunshine is expected with much warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will jump back up near 70s. It'll be a great day to get outside, or get some yard work done.
The rain and storms return Monday. Have a great weekend!