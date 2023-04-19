Help in Bollinger County still available for those affected by recent tornado

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (WSIL) — Officials with the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Recovery and Resilience team are in Maple Hill assisting those still feeling the effects of the EF-2 tornado that his earlier this week in Bollinger County.
"People can come and walk through the loan application process," said SBA Public Information officer Garth MacDonald. "They can bring documents back. Our team will explain the program."
MacDonald says the best thing people can do is to come to the Lutesville Presbyterian Church and speak with one of the SBA representatives.
“The process is best, I think, for folks who are kind of overwhelmed to come here to the face-to-face assistance that we're offering here,” said MacDonald.
The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM until 6 PM until the end of the day on May 4. MacDonald says in many cases, loans are approved in as little as one week.
“After signing the loan documents, funds can be disbursed within five business days, typically after that point,” said MacDonald.
MacDonald encourages everyone who has sustained damage from the storm to apply, regardless of the size or amount of the damage.
“It's your tax dollars,” said MacDonald. “There's money available no matter how hard or little damage you have. You can take as little money as you need.”
It costs nothing to apply and MacDonald says there's no obligation to accept any loan. He also says the first year is interest-free.
“You can't get a better opportunity to get some cash flow and a hand up to start your recovery,” said MacDonald. “We want to help people try and get as close to recovery as possible.”
For those in need of those everyday essentials, the Patton Lions Club is offering whatever you need to get you through the rough times.
“When the tornado hit, I reached out to VIP Industries and asked them if we could use their facilities here to set up a supply distribution center,” said past District governor, John Preston.
Organizers say the goal is to be a one-stop shop for those in need.
“Take in donations throughout southeast Missouri, and give them a place where they can come in and get food, supplies, hygiene, water, diapers, and furniture,” Preston said.
The Patton Lions Club has established a stop at the Heartland Industries building just off HWY 34. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm. Preston wants people who are in need to come in and take whatever they need.
“What we hear more often is, you're a godsend. You don't know how much this means to me,” he said.