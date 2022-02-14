Help Habitat for Humanity by buying excess home improvement supplies

(WSIL) -- Are you in need of home improvement supplies? You can get the materials needed and help Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County is selling off an entire warehouse full of home improvement items. Items include hardwood flooring, carpet, backsplash, tile flooring, sinks, wood cabinets, vanity sets and more. All the money earned will be invested into future homes for the community.
Everything is being sold for at least 50 percent off and it’s all brand new material. The materials are being sold to allow them to downsize.
All items are sold by appointment only. You can email habitatwilliamsoncounty@gmail.com to make an appointment.