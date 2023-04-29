 Skip to main content
Helicopter used to help assemble new Ameren powerlines

A helicopter slows for landing in Freeman Spur on Friday, as contracted workers help assemble new Ameren powerlines. 

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) - Residents in the Freeman Spur area had a lot of questions about what they were seeing in the sky on Friday.

A random helicopter was hovering low, landing (at times) within the city limits, and prompting phone calls from concerned residents. Well, no cause for concern, because what residents were seeing was a contracted helicopter used for the assembly of some new Ameren power lines.

Workers there said when the helicopter comes in, they tie off the needed parts, then the helicopter takes back off for delivery to the workers suspended in the air on those very lines.

