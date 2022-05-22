Helicopter crash in Cape Girardeau injures one

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- One person was injured after a helicopter crash occurred at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, it was around 8 a.m. when the helicopter was coming down to runway 1-0 and the vehicle crashed, injuring one person and causing severe damage to the aircraft. The individual injured in the crash was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center.
The identity of the individual injured in the crash and the cause of the crash was not revealed. WSIL News 3 will update this article as more information is revealed.