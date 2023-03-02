Heavy rain, strong winds and storms return, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a fairly quiet start to the day, but the activity will ramp up this evening and into Friday. A few scattered showers and storms are already moving through parts of southeast Missouri this afternoon. These will only become more widespread through the next couple of hours.
The heaviest rain is still expected through the overnight hours, beginning around midnight. This will linger into early Friday as well. You may want to allow yourself some extra time heading out tomorrow. The entire region will receive rain.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through noon on Friday. Rainfall amounts between 2"-3" will be common, with isolated higher amounts near 4"-5". Localized flooding will be an issue for many, especially by Friday morning. Remember, don't try to drive through any pooling or running water.
The best chance for strong to severe storms during this event will be Friday morning, from roughly 6 AM to 12 PM. Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts. The primary threats will be strong winds, brief spin up tornadoes, and lightning.
Outside of the storm threat, strong gradient winds are also expected. A Wind Advisory has been issued through Friday. Sustained winds will be between 30 mph and 40 mph with gusts near 50 mph. The strong winds and saturated ground could bring down trees, leading to power outages.