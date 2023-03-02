 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Heavy rain, strong winds and storms return, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a fairly quiet start to the day, but the activity will ramp up this evening and into Friday. A few scattered showers and storms are already moving through parts of southeast Missouri this afternoon. These will only become more widespread through the next couple of hours.

The heaviest rain is still expected through the overnight hours, beginning around midnight. This will linger into early Friday as well. You may want to allow yourself some extra time heading out tomorrow. The entire region will receive rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through noon on Friday. Rainfall amounts between 2"-3" will be common, with isolated higher amounts near 4"-5". Localized flooding will be an issue for many, especially by Friday morning. Remember, don't try to drive through any pooling or running water.

The best chance for strong to severe storms during this event will be Friday morning, from roughly 6 AM to 12 PM. Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts. The primary threats will be strong winds, brief spin up tornadoes, and lightning. 

Outside of the storm threat, strong gradient winds are also expected. A Wind Advisory has been issued through Friday. Sustained winds will be between 30 mph and 40 mph with gusts near 50 mph. The strong winds and saturated ground could bring down trees, leading to power outages.

The rain will move out Friday evening and much quieter weather returns by the weekend.

