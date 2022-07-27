Heavy rain caused local flash flooding, officials concerned flood threat will continue

WSIL -- Although it's been a dry summer so far, our region isn't unfamiliar with rain this week.
Ashton Middendorf, Assistant Director of Hamilton County Emergency Management, was one of the first on scene around 8 a.m. Wednesday to find an IDOT worker, a large amount of water and confused drivers.
Middendorf said, "I actually stayed there at the north end for a little bit and kind of directed traffic."
The road has since reopened. The only evidence that remains of the morning flooding, are the roadside ditches that remain full of water.
Middendorf says he worries with the upcoming forecast, a pattern of flooding and fallen trees may continue.
"As I went down 142, I seen several trees that had fallen over. I don't know if that was a combination of the trees being wet, plus Paducah said there was a possibility of 50 mile per hour winds, so I think with that combination we had several trees down" Middendorf said.
If you find yourself driving along and encounter a flooded road, pull over to a safe spot and grab your phone.
"You should call 911 or your local Sheriffs office. Find an alternate route, and ultimately turn around don't drown."