Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Heavy rain and strong winds overnight, stay weather aware

  • 0

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Widespread rain is already falling across the area this afternoon. This will be the expectation overnight as well, grab an umbrella if you have to get out and about. 

Flood Watch

The heaviest rain is expected across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for these areas, until 6 AM Thursday. Rain totals between 2"-3" are likely, with isolated higher amounts possible. With an already saturated ground, thanks to recent winter weather, localized flooding will be a concern. Don't try to drive through pooling water and drive with caution.

Wind Advisory

The other concern is strong winds, late tonight and into early Thursday. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, with gusts between 40-50 mph. This could bring down trees limbs and cause isolated power outages. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire region through Thursday afternoon.

Storm Threat

A band of stronger storms will also be possible from roughly 11PM to 3AM tonight. Strong winds will be the primary threat, be sure to stay weather aware.

High temperatures will occur Thursday just after midnight. Official highs will run near 60 degrees but dip into the 40s by the afternoon. Winds will stay breezy, eventually shifting out of the west. While it will be dry, it won't be a great day to be outside.

Our next chance for rain and maybe a few snow flakes returns Friday. However, amounts will be light. The dry weather will return just in time for the weekend. 

