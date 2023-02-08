Heavy rain and strong winds overnight, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Widespread rain is already falling across the area this afternoon. This will be the expectation overnight as well, grab an umbrella if you have to get out and about.
The heaviest rain is expected across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for these areas, until 6 AM Thursday. Rain totals between 2"-3" are likely, with isolated higher amounts possible. With an already saturated ground, thanks to recent winter weather, localized flooding will be a concern. Don't try to drive through pooling water and drive with caution.
The other concern is strong winds, late tonight and into early Thursday. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, with gusts between 40-50 mph. This could bring down trees limbs and cause isolated power outages. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire region through Thursday afternoon.
A band of stronger storms will also be possible from roughly 11PM to 3AM tonight. Strong winds will be the primary threat, be sure to stay weather aware.
High temperatures will occur Thursday just after midnight. Official highs will run near 60 degrees but dip into the 40s by the afternoon. Winds will stay breezy, eventually shifting out of the west. While it will be dry, it won't be a great day to be outside.
Our next chance for rain and maybe a few snow flakes returns Friday. However, amounts will be light. The dry weather will return just in time for the weekend.