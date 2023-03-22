 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Heavy rain and storms return to end the week

  • 0

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's turned out to be a cloudy but dry afternoon, with warm temperatures. Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 50s. Quiet weather will continue through the evening and into Thursday.

Tomorrow

Enjoy the brief break from the rain. Our next system will bring back widespread rain and storms by Thursday evening. Ahead of the rain, it will be warm and breezy. High temperatures will rise back into the low 70s, with southwest winds gusting between 30-35 mph. 

The cold front will drop into the region late Thursday evening and stall. This will bring widespread rain and the chance for storms back through Saturday morning.

Flood Risk

The biggest concern with this system will be significant flooding. Rainfall amounts area wide will likely be between 2"-4", with higher totals where repeat thunderstorms form. Allow yourself plenty of time to get around, and don't drive through pooling water.

Flooding

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region, from Thursday evening to early Saturday morning. 

Severe

By Friday afternoon and evening, there is also a chance for strong to severe storms. At this time, the best chance for severe weather is across southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. Be sure to stay weather aware. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you