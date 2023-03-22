Heavy rain and storms return to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's turned out to be a cloudy but dry afternoon, with warm temperatures. Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 50s. Quiet weather will continue through the evening and into Thursday.
Enjoy the brief break from the rain. Our next system will bring back widespread rain and storms by Thursday evening. Ahead of the rain, it will be warm and breezy. High temperatures will rise back into the low 70s, with southwest winds gusting between 30-35 mph.
The cold front will drop into the region late Thursday evening and stall. This will bring widespread rain and the chance for storms back through Saturday morning.
The biggest concern with this system will be significant flooding. Rainfall amounts area wide will likely be between 2"-4", with higher totals where repeat thunderstorms form. Allow yourself plenty of time to get around, and don't drive through pooling water.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region, from Thursday evening to early Saturday morning.
By Friday afternoon and evening, there is also a chance for strong to severe storms. At this time, the best chance for severe weather is across southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. Be sure to stay weather aware.