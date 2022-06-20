Heating up today, tracking possible storms midweek

Carterville (WSIL) -- After a "cooler" holiday weekend, temperatures are beginning to climb back above our normal high. This afternoon, many of us have reached the low 90s.
Good news is that the heat index is similar to the temperatures so it actually feels like the 90s out. We won't see a jump in heat index until Wednesday.
Into tonight, we will drop down into the upper 60s and remain clear.
We're tracking a change in pattern as a ridge builds in across the central US, placing a high over the Midwest. This will cause temperatures remain in the 90s for the rest of the week.
Wednesday will be the most uncomfortable day as it's expected to be one of the warmest and most humid. If we get a heat advisory this week, I imagine it'll be for Wednesday.
It's also the day to watch because the Storm Prediction Center has parts of southern Illinois and a very small portion of western Kentucky in a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The largest threat to watch for is hail, strong winds and pockets of heavy rain. The strongest parts of the storms will be fairly isolated.
Stay weather aware this week and have the Storm Track 3 app on standby.