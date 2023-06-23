Heating up today -- tracking storms this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Todays temperatures warmed up nicely with highs across the mid to upper 80s and even some low 90s across southeastern Missouri.
A shift in the pattern we have been seeing over the past week will leave us with rain chances near zero for the remainder of the evening. Overnight, temperatures will only cool to the upper 60s and low 70s across most of the region.
Tomorrow, we will warm into the mid to upper 90s, and dew points will be on the rise through the day, especially after the wind shifts from the south. Heat index values could be near 100 by late afternoon.
Sunday will be even hotter with temperatures expected to be in the upper 90s again. Heat index values could again be close to 100 degrees.
There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night and in the afternoon again on Sunday. These storms could be strong to severe, especially on Sunday afternoon, with the main threats being damaging wind and hail.
For this reason, the entire region has been placed in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday night.
Most of the region has been placed in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for Sunday, with the highest threat being to the south and east.