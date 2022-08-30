Heath High School convicted shooter to have parole hearings

WEST PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The man convicted in the Heath High School shooting in West Paducah in 1997 will appear in court for parole hearings.
Michael Carneal will appear before the parole board on September 10 and 20th. The hearings will determine if Carneal will be released in November.
Carneal, age 14 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison, but was given the possibility of parole after 25 years behind bars. In Kentucky, the state passed a juvenile code in 1986 that allows for life sentences as long as parole is considered after 25 years.
Three students died, Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce Steger, and five others were wounded in the shooting.
Parole board hearings are open to the public and will be conducted over ZOOM. West Kentucky Community and Technical College is providing a view space in the Emerging Technology Center, Room 109 on Monday, Sept 19, and in Room 140 on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
All other interested persons will be allowed to submit comments in writing to the Board prior to the hearing. Written comments may be sent via physical mail to the Kentucky Parole Board at P.O Box 2400, Frankfort, KY 40602 or electronically at JusCorParoleBoard@ky.gov. The deadline to submit written comments is seven (7) days prior to the Parole Eligibility Hearing.