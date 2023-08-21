Heat wave continues -- tracking 'feel like' temps of 115°

WSIL (Carterville) -- The heat wave is continuing with scorching temperatures outside. We're tracking a few clouds and lots of sunshine, just adding to the heat. Temperatures already have reached the mid 90s for many and we still have a few degrees to go for todays high.
Tens of millions of Americans, including here locally, are under some type of heat alert. The majority of our region continues to under an Excessive Heat Warning through the end of Thursday. The bootheel and western Tennessee have a Heat Advisory until tomorrow.
These alerts have been put it place because we're continuing to track upper 90 temperatures with high humidity, leading temperatures to actually feel much closer to 120 degrees. It's important in this weather to stay hydrated and take caution in how much time you spend outdoors.
With the Du Quoin State Fair and Friday Night Football beginning, these tips are very important.
As we look later in the week, conditions will stay fairly dry. Drought could quickly become a concern with these temperatures. Good news is we are seeing an end to this heat dome with Sunday trending in the mid 80s.