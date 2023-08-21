 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat wave continues -- tracking 'feel like' temps of 115°

WSIL (Carterville) -- The heat wave is continuing with scorching temperatures outside. We're tracking a few clouds and lots of sunshine, just adding to the heat. Temperatures already have reached the mid 90s for many and we still have a few degrees to go for todays high. 

heat alerts

Tens of millions of Americans, including here locally, are under some type of heat alert. The majority of our region continues to under an Excessive Heat Warning through the end of Thursday. The bootheel and western Tennessee have a Heat Advisory until tomorrow. 

heat wave continues

These alerts have been put it place because we're continuing to track upper 90 temperatures with high humidity, leading temperatures to actually feel much closer to 120 degrees. It's important in this weather to stay hydrated and take caution in how much time you spend outdoors. 

With the Du Quoin State Fair and Friday Night Football beginning, these tips are very important. 

dry

As we look later in the week, conditions will stay fairly dry. Drought could quickly become a concern with these temperatures. Good news is we are seeing an end to this heat dome with Sunday trending in the mid 80s.

