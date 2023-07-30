Heat takes a break for today

After nearly a week of highs being at or above 90 degrees, today, we will finally get a break from the heat.
Today, skies will be partly cloudy to start the day, but should be mostly clear by the afternoon. Highs today should top out in the upper 80s, which is still warm, but not nearly as hot as it has been the last week. There is also no rain in the forecast for today, so conditions should be dry for today.
Looking to next week, temperatures should remain seasonable for the first half of the week with highs in the upper 80s though Wednesday. However, we are tracking our next wave of hot temperatures to move into the region on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s expected for both days.
We are also tracking our next chance for showers and thunderstorms for Monday night into Tuesday, and again on Tuesday afternoon.