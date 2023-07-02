Heat takes a break, but severe storms do not

This morning, we are tracking some lingering showers and thunderstorms across the region. However, the bulk of the showers and thunderstorms have moved out of the region.
As we move through our Sunday, we are also tracking the possibility of yet another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms should begin to develop to the west and move east, around early afternoon, and last through the afternoon. The greatest risk area will be in our far eastern counties in Kentucky, especially the counties east of Paducah. This risk area is a level 3 out of 5, and this area could experience similar threats to yesterday, with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail.
The rest of the area is under a level 1 and 2 risk for severe weather, with parts of southeastern Missouri and far southern Illinois being included in the level 2 out of 5 and the rest of the area being included in a level 1 out of 5.
Regardless of the threat category you are in, today is a day to remain weather aware.
Fortunately, the heat will be taking a break with highs across the region expected to be in the upper 80s. A few spots could hit 90 with breaks in the clouds. Regardless, we will see more seasonable temperatures today.
Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures will begin to warm again with the highs in the mid 90s on Wednesday. We are also tracking the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.