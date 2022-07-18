Heat cranks back up this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Quiet weather will continue through the remainder of the afternoon, leading to clear skies overnight. Calm winds and clear conditions will allow for patchy fog development, late tonight and into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of the region Tuesday. The advisory begins at noon and ends at 8 PM, for parts of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Highs will climb back into the low 90s, with heat indices running in the upper 90s.
The overall forecast is hot and dry. Dangerous heat is expected by Wednesday, with highs back into the upper 90s. By the end of the week, highs will likely hit 100 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks indoors and don't forget about your pets.