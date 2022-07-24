 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat continues, tracking showers and storms this evening

  • 0
hi

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another day, another heat advisory. It's a hot afternoon for everyone in the region as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices are maxing out even higher with areas like Sikeston, Murray and Union City in the triple digits. 

spc

As far as the storm chance for tonight goes, a lot of the energy and organized convection has shifted more to the northeast outside of our region so that's some good news. SPC's outlook reflects that as well.

storms

Some storms are still expected though this evening in the far west and northwest counties as the boundary front makes it way through overnight. 

RAIN

If you're hoping for some rain and don't get any later today. There's plenty of chances throughout the week to see some. 

temp

We're also seeing a much needed cool down coming up this week as well. 

Tags

Recommended for you