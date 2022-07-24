Heat continues, tracking showers and storms this evening

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another day, another heat advisory. It's a hot afternoon for everyone in the region as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices are maxing out even higher with areas like Sikeston, Murray and Union City in the triple digits.
As far as the storm chance for tonight goes, a lot of the energy and organized convection has shifted more to the northeast outside of our region so that's some good news. SPC's outlook reflects that as well.
Some storms are still expected though this evening in the far west and northwest counties as the boundary front makes it way through overnight.
If you're hoping for some rain and don't get any later today. There's plenty of chances throughout the week to see some.
We're also seeing a much needed cool down coming up this week as well.