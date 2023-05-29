Heat and humidity return by the middle of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a beautiful Memorial Day, great for any outdoor events and ceremonies. Afternoon temperatures are in the low 80s, with comfortable humidity levels.
The mild weather will continue into the evening. It should be a great night to fire up the grill or smoker. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight, with lows dipping down near 60s degrees.
Tuesday will bring more sunshine, accompanied by slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid 80s.
A pattern change will bring the summer-like weather back by the middle of the week. The heat and the humidity will begin to crank back up. The first 90 degree days of the season will arrive by the end of the week.
Thanks to the higher humidity, pop-up showers and storms will also return. Daily scattered storm chances begin Wednesday. Each day won't be a washout, but a pop up storm could bring brief heavy rainfall and lightning.