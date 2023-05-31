Heat and humidity crank up with isolated storm chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another hot and humid day across the region. Temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 80s, with dewpoints in the 60s. An isolated storm will be possible into the evening, with brief heavy rain and lightning. Any storms that do develop should quickly diminish after sunset.
The remainder of the night will be quiet. Partly cloudy skies are expected with low temperatures dipping back into the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will be very similar to today. The heat and humidity will continue, making it feel a lot like summer. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees, with dewpoints in the mid 60s. Similar to today, pop-up showers and storms will possible during the afternoon and early evening.
Drier air settles in by the weekend, but it will be hot. The hottest temperatures so far this season are expected, with highs in the low 90s.