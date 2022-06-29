Heartland Regional opens new medical plaza

(WSIL) -- Heartland Regional Medical Center CEO Ed Cunningham welcomed local business leaders and elected officials to a new 15,000 square foot facility on the hospital’s Marion, IL campus Tuesday.
The new Heartland Regional Medical Plaza opened to patients and employees in May after breaking ground last Fall.
During Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, arranged by the Marion Chamber of Commerce, Cunningham told the gathering that he was proud that “We stayed local. We did everything we could, with our contractors and everything else. This is a Marion project, a Marion hometown hospital…and that’s what we want to be.”
A Heartland Regional Medical Center representative told News 3, “The medical plaza houses primary care, orthopedics, and diagnostic imaging. This shows our continued commitment to our families, friends and neighbors in Southern Illinois.”
Marion Mayor Mike Absher commented, “Today is a dream come true for Marion. We’re so grateful for all of you. I just want to thank all of you for being heroes for the entire community.”
The new facility is located just Northeast of the main Heartland Regional Medical Center building on Route 13.