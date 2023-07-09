Hearse stolen from Herrin funeral home, owners claim

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A hearse from the Van Natta Funeral Home in Herrin was reportedly stolen, News 3 has learned.
News 3's Joe Rehana spoke with the owners of the funeral home regarding the incident and they were able to confirm that a hearse was stolen, and they were not aware of the robbery until a neighbor informed them.
The owners claimed police had said to them they are hopeful they can recover the stolen vehicle, but in the meantime they will have to start look at buying or renting another hearse.
This article will be updated as News 3 learns more.