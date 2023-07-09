Hearse stolen from Herrin funeral home has been recovered

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A hearse from the Van Natta Funeral Home in Herrin that was reportedly stolen has since been recovered.
News 3's Joe Rehana spoke with the owners of the funeral home on Saturday regarding the incident and they were able to confirm that a hearse was stolen, and they were not aware of the robbery until a neighbor informed them.
At the time, the owners claimed police had said to them they are hopeful they can recover the stolen vehicle, but in the meantime they would have to start look at buying or renting another hearse.
Herrin Police Department updated the public just before 5 p.m. on Saturday that the hearse was recovered.