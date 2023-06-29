Your risk of getting sick from germy food has gone up again, CDC says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Your risk of getting sick from germy food has gone up again, CDC says

  • 0

(CNN) — The risk of getting sick from E-coli, salmonella, listeria and other foodborne germs rose to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

“Progress in reducing (intestinal) infection incidence was not observed during 2022, as influences of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided,” the CDC said in its weekly Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

“Collaboration among food growers, processors, retail stores, restaurants, and regulators is needed to reduce pathogen contamination during poultry slaughter and to prevent contamination of leafy greens.”

Listeria is a rare but serious illness that even with treatment has a high mortality rate of 20% to 30%, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The infectious bacteria is so hardy that it can continue to grow while refrigerated.

Salmonella and E-coli are two of the more common foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. E-coli is a common bacteria, but some strains can be dangerous, causing diarrhea, respiratory illness, pneumonia and death, according to the CDC.

A rise in some bacteria

Each year, approximately 9 million Americans are sickened by pathogens in food, according to the CDC’s Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network. Also known as FoodNet, it monitors diagnosed infections caused by eight common foodborne pathogens at 10 sites in the United States. In addition, about 56,000 people are admitted to hospitals and 1,350 die every year.

However, the number of such illnesses dropped during the pandemic, the CDC said, due to “behavioral modifications, public health interventions, and changes in health care seeking and testing practices.”

Preliminary data from 2022, however, showed those numbers have risen again: Illness from campylobacter, salmonella and shigella — all leading causes of diarrhea — as well as listeria were about the same as the yearly average during 2016–2018, the CDC said.

Campylobacter and salmonella outbreaks are most commonly linked to contaminated poultry, the CDC said.

The rise was likely due to the end of pandemic interventions, an increase in international travel, and advanced methods of screening and testing that return quicker results, the CDC said.

In addition, sicknesses from the form of E-coli most commonly found in outbreaks — the Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, or STEC, were higher in 2022 than in previous years, likely due to the more rapid screening techniques now in place, the CDC said.

There was also an increase in illnesses associated with a bacteria found in undercooked pork called yersinia, a bacteria called vibrio associated with eating undercooked seafood and a bacteria called cyclospora that is often linked to imported fresh produce.

How to protect yourself

Thoroughly washing and drying your hands is the most important factor in preventing the spread of gastrointestinal infections, experts say.

Other key tips include not leaving your food out at room temperature for hours at a time at home, for example when doing a cookout or party. Food left out at restaurant buffets is also a prime source of food poisoning.

Be extremely wary of how you handle raw meat, including poultry. Wash your hands when handling meat, avoid contaminating surfaces and thoroughly cook any meat.

Minced meats, like hamburger, are especially good candidates for lurking bacteria. The danger lies in the grinding together of meat — and the increased likelihood of surface bacteria mixing deep into your meat — unlike with a piece of steak.

Thoroughly wash your leafy greens — another prime source of many germs — as well as other fruits and vegetables. If you don’t, you can carry surface bacteria deep into the veggie or fruit as you cut it open.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

