...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Why GoodRx is emailing customers about sharing their health information

GoodRX emailed their customers about allegations that the company shared sensitive health data with third parties without customers' permission. Doug Hirsch, pictured here in 2022, is Co-CEO and Co-Founder of GoodRx.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

GoodRx customers who typically receive emails about prescription drug deals and refill reminders from the company saw something very different in their inboxes this week.

GoodRX sent a notice to users detailing allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that the company shared sensitive health data with third parties for advertising purposes without customers' permission.

"This information included details about drug and health conditions people searched and their prescription medications," the company wrote in the notice e-mailed to customers and posted on its website. "We shared this information with third parties, including Facebook. In some cases, GoodRx used the information to target people with health-related ads."

The alert comes a month after the FTC announced a formal settlement with the digital health platform and issued a "first-of-its-kind proposed order" prohibiting the company from sharing health data from its customers with other companies for advertising.

GoodRx has previously denied wrongdoing. "We do not agree with the FTC's allegations and we admit no wrongdoing," the company wrote in February. "Entering into the settlement allows us to avoid the time and expense of protracted litigation."

GoodRX, accessible online and via a mobile app, offers telehealth visits and prescription drug coupons to users, but the FTC alleges its privacy practices have been "not so good."

The company said the timing of this week's communication was specified in the FTC settlement.

Still, the notice appeared to catch some customers off guard. Users took to social media to voice concern about the e-mail, with some wondering how much money the firm might have made from their health data and others swearing off using the service.

In addition to paying a $1.5 million civil penalty, the company has agreed to an order mandating other steps, including demanding third parties delete consumer health data and creating a "comprehensive privacy program."

The FTC on Thursday also proposed a ban on BetterHelp sharing consumer data -- including mental health information -- for advertising purposes. BetterHelp will be required to pay $7.8 million to consumers to settle charges that it "revealed consumers' sensitive data with third parties," including Facebook and Snapchat, according to the FTC.

"We understand the FTC's desire to set new precedents around consumer marketing, and we are happy to settle this matter with the agency," BetterHelp said in a statement on its website. "This settlement, which is no admission of wrongdoing, allows us to continue to focus on our mission to help millions of people around the world get access to quality therapy."

