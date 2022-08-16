West Nile Virus detected in Jackson County Mosquitoes

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting West Nile positive mosquitoes.
The first batch to test positive in the county were collected on Tuesday, near Murphysboro.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
One out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience illness within 3 to 14 days of the bite. Symptoms include:
- Nausea
- Fever
- Headache
- Body Aches
You can reduce your risk of contracting West Nile by:
- REDUCE exposure: Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn. Keep doors and windows closed. Eliminate standing water where possible.
- REPEL: Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Apple insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions.
- REPORT: Contact your municipality to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. Call the health department to report sick or deceased crows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds.
Additional information about West Nile virus can be found on the Jackson County Health Department’s web site at www.jchdonline.org, click on ‘West Nile virus’ on the ‘A-Z Topics’ tab, or call the Health Department at 618/684-3143, ext. 128 for more information.