Wegovy shown to reduce risk of heart attack, stroke in major cardiovascular trial

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Early This Morning... At 4 AM CDT...Satellite and reporting observations suggested patchy dense fog beginning to develop across parts of the region. The fog appears most prevalent across the north, especially in portions of southern Illinois along and near the I-64 corridor. Visibilities mostly ranged from 1 to 3 miles where fog was being reported, but isolated instances of less than 1 mile visibility have been observed. If traveling early this morning, plan accordingly. Drive slowly and with caution, allowing yourself more time to brake, in case you encounter reduced visibility. Use your low beam headlights in fog. The fog should burn off quickly with improving visibilities shortly after the sun rises.