Union County WIC Recipients to receive Farmers Market Vouchers

Southern 7 Health Dept. WIC voucher
Southern 7 Health Department

(WSIL) -- Families in Southern Seven Health Department's "WIC" program, struggling with food insecurity have a chance to get some help. 

Now through the end of October, Union County families enrolled in the Special Nutrition Program Women, Infants, and Children's (WIC) will receive a $30 voucher, in addition to their monthly allotment to spend at the Union County Farmer's Market in Anna. 

Families who get the voucher can buy fresh fruits and vegetables. 

Hillary Meisenheimer, Southern 7 Assistant Program Manager for Material Child Health says, “Families who receive the voucher can use it to buy fresh fruits and vegetables of their choice from local farmers, while the farmers can cash the vouchers in for payment. It’s a great way to give families more choices when it comes to feeding their family and the opportunity to support our local farmers and communities.”

For more information and to find out if you qualify call the Southern 7 Health Department at (618) 634-2297 or visit southern7.org

