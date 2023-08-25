U.S. Senator Dick Durbin talk about healthcare shortages in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin was in Carbondale today.
He heard about Southern Illinois workforce shortages at the Rural Health Conference.
There is an ongoing need for medical professionals in Southern Illinois.
That includes doctors, dentists, nurses and other medical staff.
Senator Durbin says the shortage remains a big issue.
“We need to provide federal resources so people can hire people who are absolutely essential for the wellbeing of the community,” Durbin says. “I mean it goes to counseling services, and is even more basic than that.”
Senator Durbin heard about shortages within the nursing field and funding for medical education. He talked about a grant the Egyptian Health Care Department received for 1.2 million dollars towards mental health.
“We will be monitoring this and hoping that it grows and proves positive that investments make a difference,” Durbin says.
Christina Carney is the CEO of Shawnee Health. She spoke on the shortages within Pediatric Dentistry.
“Having him understand what our needs are in Southern Illinois, having him address what those needs are in Washington and being able to bring that funding to Southern Illinois is key for us.” Carney said.
Senator Durbin says only a third of dentists accept Medicaid.
“The reimbursement of Medicaid is too low for services. I'm gonna talk to the governor about it and if there is something I can do in Washington, I will do that,” Durbin says.
Carney says that Shawnee Health has added some programs to try and meet the demands for dentists in the area.
“We are partnering with schools to do what we call a dental blitz. So we have portable dental equipment that we are able to take to the schools and able to see a number of kids on those days,” Carney said.
Carney says Shawnee health care has 120 kids waiting for surgery within their pediatric dental programs.