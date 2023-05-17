"Together We're Better" mental health conference held at SIC

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The Egyptian Health Department held their "Together We're Better" event at Southeastern Illinois College near Harrisburg on Wednesday.
This event is a mental health conference, with vendors, providing information to students and community members.
It's a way to exchange information, register for health services, and attend lectures from local experts on mental health & substance abuse.
Areas of interest at the conference focused on building and empowering resilience, substance use trends with Illinois State Police, suicide prevention and more.
"What we really hope to accomplish today is to have the opportunity to educate and engage more individuals in our community," Egyptian Health Department CEO Angie Hampton said. "The more that individuals are educated and aware of mental health, then we are able to decrease a lot of that stigma."
The conference was held in the Harry L. Crisp Conference Center at Southeastern Illinois College.