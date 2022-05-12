Telehealth: The wave of the future?

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Covid-19 made us re-think habits and practices we relied on for years, even a routine doctor's appointment.
Many of us learned to check-in with our medical provider through a computer screen or other device.
According to a report by McKinsey and Company, in April of 2020, virtual or online visits were 78-times higher than they were in February of that year.
During that spike, 32 percent of all office and out-patient visits were performed virtually.
Since that time, telehealth visits have scaled back to a level between 13 to 17 percent, but are still more than 30 times higher than pre-pandemic numbers.
"They found that virtual or telemedicine was a safe, convenient and affordable option for many of their healthcare needs." That's the opinion of Allison Thorn, the Director of Express Virtual Care for SSM Health. She is also a nurse practitioner.
Thorn says patients quickly realized the benefits of virtual visits.
"People can have these visits conducted at their home, in their office," she said, "I've had patients in their car, not driving, but patients in their car on lunch breaks."
Online appointments save time, gas money, and lost revenue from missing work. They also eliminate concerns about weather conditions or travel.
"Especially if patients have mobility issues, just can't get out, or just don't have access, they live in a rural area," Thorn points out, "the telemedicine world has really reached them to where they haven't received any or as much healthcare prior."
Doctors can treat a variety of ailments through telemedicine, such as sinus infections, allergies, and more.
"We can do rashes, bug bites, minor injuries, bladder infections, certain medication refills," said Thorn.
Dr. Mark Korte agrees. He says virtual visits also help prevent the spread of viruses and infectious diseases.
"We really try to utilize the video visits for anything that can be contagious, so flu, Covid, we really utilize them for that," said Korte, "so we don't expose others to something that can spread."
Dr. Korte practices family medicine with Southern Illinois Healthcare.
He, too, saw an increase of virtual visits during Covid-19 but, he says, there are some aspects of in-person medical care that a virtual visit can't provide.
"There have been occasions where I have seen something in the patient that they don't report to me, that I never would have seen by video," Korte said, "something different in their gait, something different in their mannerisms, just something different about them that can only be seen in person."
Dr. Korte explained there's a relationship that's built through in-person visits that is often lost in a virtual setting.
"There are times when people truly need their hand held," said Dr. Korte. "There are times when they just need to work through a tough situation. Doing that through a video visit is just not the same."
Thorn and Korte agree, there are some medical conditions that require in-person treatment, including injuries that may need x-rays and emergency situations.
Despite those drawbacks, telemedicine is proving to be more than a trend. It's likely to be a big part of medical care in the future.
"Yep, patients have really taken a liking to the virtual type of care, especially the convenience and the cost." said Thorn.
Dr. Korte said, "I do see us utilizing it more, but it will never replace what we do here in the office."
If you do choose a virtual visit, there are some things to keep in mind for a better experience:
- Use a quiet place, where your doctor and you can hear each other.
- Make sure you have a location with good lighting.
- Avoid having a harsh light or a window behind you.
- Make sure your device is charged or plugged in.
- Close out other applications on your device, so you're not interrupted during your visit.
For more information about telehealth, visit: telehealth.hhs.gov