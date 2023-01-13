SoutheastHEALTH completes new health services addition in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- SoutheastHEALTH is celebrating the completion of their new home for multiple healthcare services offered for the area.
The Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services will welcome patients soon for the new Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, Southeast Women's Integrated Health, and Southeast Breath Health.
Representatives from SoutheastHEALTH, the City of Cape Girardeau, the City of Jackson, civic leaders and elected officials came together on Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $25 million West Campus expansion project.
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman was at the ceremony. He said the new building, along with the nearby Southeast Cancer Center, Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital and Southeast Medical Plaza, "will further define our West Campus as a regional hub for outpatient services".
Bateman also said these services will add up to 100 jobs.
Bateman said this is, “welcome news as we continue to rebound from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.
The Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine wing will include 46 treatment rooms, four ultrasound procedure rooms, a general procedure room, three x-ray rooms and a physical therapy assessment space. This also includes five orthopedic surgeons and two sports medicine physicians.
The Southeast Breast Health facility will bring in new equipment and technology to help patients. This includes automated breast ultrasound and contrast-enhanced mammography.
SoutheastHEALTH details this ultrasound is the only FDA-approved ultrasound technology designed for screening women with dense tissue. When used as an adjunct to mammography, it is very efficient at detecting invasive, node-negative cancers, SoutheastHEALTH said in a release.
The opening of the new health services at the Southeast Center for Integrated Health is phase 2 of a $125 million, multi-phase project. This phase also includes a $50 million for a sweeping renovation for the Emergency Services Department. The completion date for this is anticipated for the early part of 2024.
The new services at the Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services will begin accepting patients on Monday, January, 16.