SIH puts visitor restrictions in place

(WSIL) -- During the current period of increase flu, COVID and respiratory viruses SIH is immediately implementing temporary visitors restrictions.
The restrictions apply to all four hospitals: Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Herrin Hospital, St. Joseph Memorial and Harrisburg Medical Center.
Visitation is restricted to individuals ages 18 and older. Additionally, each patient is limited to two visitors at a time.
Friends and loved ones with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, stuffy nose, sore throat and/or body aches, are asked to refrain from visiting.
Masks and hand sanitizer are available at the many respiratory etiquette stations positioned at the entrances of each hospital.