Seven people dead in connection with fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgeries in Mexico

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Seven people dead in connection with fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgeries in Mexico

(CNN) — Seven people have died in connection with a fungal meningitis outbreak linked with certain surgical procedures in Mexico, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Investigators have identified 161 US residents who might be at risk of illness because they received epidural anesthesia at one of two clinics in Matamoros this year, the agency said in an update. Among them, there are 15 suspected cases, 10 probable cases and nine confirmed cases of fungal meningitis.

The outbreak was first reported in May.

The CDC urges anyone who had epidural anesthesia at the River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3 in Matamoros between January 1 and May 13 to go to a health center, urgent care or emergency room as soon as possible to be tested for meningitis, even if they don’t have symptoms. People who test positive for infection will be given antifungal medicines; those who test negative will be asked to watch for symptoms and possibly to return after two weeks for further testing.

Fungal meningitis is not spread from person to person. Symptoms of meningitis can include fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, sensitivity to light and changes in mental status. They may take weeks to develop and be mild at first, but they can quickly become severe and life-threatening.

CNN’s Katherine Dillinger contributed to this report.

