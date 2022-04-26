 Skip to main content
Rural Health Commemorates MAT Program’s fifth anniversary

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- The Medication Assisted Treatment Program at Rural Health, Inc. marked their fifth year anniversary in April. 

The MAT program helps patients with counseling and behavioral therapies to provide an approach to treatment of opioid use disorders. Overall, MAT is used to help patients sustain from opioid addiction, and is used to prevent and reduce opioid overdose. 

Erica Williams with Rural Health Inc. say the MAT Program has treated many individuals struggling with opioid dependence. 

Williams talked with News 3 This Morning about the program 

The program offers its MAT program at all five of their clinics. 

For more information about the program, please reach out to the main office in Anna by calling (618) 833-4471.

Locations include Anna, Dongola, Vienna, Goreville, and Metropolis. There are no income, age, or residency requirements for services. 

