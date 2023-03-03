Red Cross hosts blood drive in Herrin on March 6

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A blood drive is set up in Herrin coming up on Monday, March 6, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is going to be held at the Herrin American Legion Hall at 213 E. Madison Street, Herrin, IL 62948.
The goal for this event is 32 units of blood.
The public is welcome to walk in but making an appointment is encouraged.
The Red Cross will provide refreshments as well.
If you have any questions or to schedule an appointment, feel free to call 1-800-733-2767.
Come give in March and get a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, get a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card to help with gas or grocery expenses. You could be one of five lucky winners. lend an arm: we'll lend a hand. Terms apply: rcblood.org/help