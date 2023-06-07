 Skip to main content
Photo goes viral showing orange haze blocking out sun in NY due to wildfire smoke

NWS Binghamton
NWS Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, Ny. -- There have been more than 825,000 views, as of 2 p.m. CT, for a Twitter post by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York, showing the thick smoke from the Canada wildfire.

The post reads, "9:45 AM at NWS Binghamton. Sun is no longer visible, everything's orange, the parking lot lights have come on, and we're stuck at 50°F."

On Wednesday, the smoke blanketed the eastern portion of the United States, affecting 55 million people.

Officials warn residents in both Canada and the United States of the unhealthy or hazardous air.

