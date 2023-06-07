Photo goes viral showing orange haze blocking out sun in NY due to wildfire smoke

BINGHAMTON, Ny. -- There have been more than 825,000 views, as of 2 p.m. CT, for a Twitter post by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York, showing the thick smoke from the Canada wildfire.
The post reads, "9:45 AM at NWS Binghamton. Sun is no longer visible, everything's orange, the parking lot lights have come on, and we're stuck at 50°F."
9:45 AM at NWS Binghamton. Sun is no longer visible, everything's orange, the parking lot lights have come on, and we're stuck at 50°F. pic.twitter.com/Ibu2oE2af5— NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) June 7, 2023
On Wednesday, the smoke blanketed the eastern portion of the United States, affecting 55 million people.
Officials warn residents in both Canada and the United States of the unhealthy or hazardous air.