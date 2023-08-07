One-size-fits-all blood pressure cuffs ‘strikingly inaccurate,’ study says

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds around 15 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&