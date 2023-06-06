News 3 WSIL Blood Drive to be held June 9th and 10th

MARION, Ill. -- The News 3 WSIL Blood Drive is set, featuring four locations where you are able to give blood and help save lives.
The blood drive is with the American Red Cross which is an immediate need for donors.
You can help! You may donate blood, platelets or plasma.
Through the month of June you can give blood and receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice. Plus, you'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
Join us as we help give to those in need of blood by coming by on Friday, June 9th from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 10th from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
The locations are as follows...
- Veterans Airport - Charter Lounge
10400 Terminal Drive #200
Marion, IL 62959
-
- Monken Toyota
100 S. 45th St.
Mount Vernon, IL 62864
-
- University Mall Storefront
1237 East Mainstreet
Carbondale, IL 62901
-
- Davis Mc Cann Center
15 North 14th St.
Murphysboro, IL 62966
Schedule your appointment today!
RedCrossBlood.org | 1-800-RED-CROSS
Blood Donor App | Sponsor Code WSIL