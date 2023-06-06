 Skip to main content
News 3 WSIL Blood Drive to be held June 9th and 10th

  • Updated
  • 0
WSIL Blood drive graphic

MARION, Ill. -- The News 3 WSIL Blood Drive is set, featuring four locations where you are able to give blood and help save lives.

WSIL Blood Drive flyer

The blood drive is with the American Red Cross which is an immediate need for donors.

You can help! You may donate blood, platelets or plasma.

Through the month of June you can give blood and receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice. Plus, you'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

Join us as we help give to those in need of blood by coming by on Friday, June 9th from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 10th from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The locations are as follows...

  • Veterans Airport - Charter Lounge

          10400 Terminal Drive #200

          Marion, IL 62959

          -

  • Monken Toyota

          100 S. 45th St.

          Mount Vernon, IL 62864

          -

  • University Mall Storefront

          1237 East Mainstreet

          Carbondale, IL 62901

          -

  • Davis Mc Cann Center

          15 North 14th St.

          Murphysboro, IL 62966

Schedule your appointment today!

RedCrossBlood.org | 1-800-RED-CROSS

Blood Donor App | Sponsor Code WSIL

Tags

