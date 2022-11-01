New youth mental health program launching in Illinois

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois is launching a new state program designed to help pediatricians and other providers meet children's mental health needs by strengthening mental health services in emergency departments and schools.
The new program will focus on increasing the volume of consultation services provided across the state, providing mental health education and training opportunities to physicians and health care professionals, and strengthening the network of mental health resources and referrals accessible to providers and their patients.
The state will also explore the feasibility of direct provider-patient telehealth service programs.
The program will support a range of pediatric primary care providers, including pediatricians, family medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. With funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the program also can now support school-based health providers and emergency department providers who often are on the frontlines when children are in need.