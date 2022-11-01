 Skip to main content
New youth mental health program launching in Illinois

Mental Health

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois is launching a new state program designed to help pediatricians and other providers meet children's mental health needs by strengthening mental health services in emergency departments and schools.

The new program will focus on increasing the volume of consultation services provided across the state, providing mental health education and training opportunities to physicians and health care professionals, and strengthening the network of mental health resources and referrals accessible to providers and their patients. 

The state will also explore the feasibility of direct provider-patient telehealth service programs. 

“The last few years have been challenging for all of us and this is especially true for our children,” said Governor Pritzker. “With these new dedicated resources, Illinois will better identify children who are suffering through mental health challenges and ensure they receive treatment and therapies that work while also addressing disparities in access to mental health treatment.”

The program will support a range of pediatric primary care providers, including pediatricians, family medicine physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. With funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the program also can now support school-based health providers and emergency department providers who often are on the frontlines when children are in need.

 

