New ruling gives families more ways to save on healthcare

(WSIL) -- A new ruling set to start in January gives families more ways to save on health care.
It's a fix in the Affordable Care Act that extends eligibility for assistance to families where job-based coverage is too costly.
"There are a lot of people in our area, in southern Illinois that needs this ruling."
It's known as The Family Glitch.
"They're not able to afford the employer sponsored insurance because it's just priced out of their range for their household." said Independent Agent, Jamie Simmons.
The new rule closes the Glitch opening the door to more than a million Americans who will either gain coverage or see a drop in cost.
The new ruling is officially called the Affordability of Employer Coverage for Family Members of employees and takes into account that the cost of family-based coverage is usually more expensive than employee-only coverage.
"So, for the past decade, employees, or dependents of employees were allowed to go to the marketplace and potentially purchase insurance through the marketplace but because they had insurance available to them through an employer, they were not able to get health insurance with a tax credit, potentially get lower premiums." said Simmons.
Under the new ruling, if the amount to cover dependents with employee-based insurance exceeds more than 9-point-12-percent of total household income it's deemed un-affordable qualifying those families for a tax credit.
"Starting January 1st, those dependents can go to the marketplace, apply for health insurance, and if they can deem the employer insurance unaffordable, they can qualify for a tax credit and possible cost sharing." Simmons added.
Simmons says enrolling can get a bit confusing he recommends finding an agent to help with the process.
Open enrollment started last month you have until December 15th to enroll or change plans for coverage to start at the first of the year.