New providers join Community Health and Emergency Services

(WSIL) -- A local health clinic has three new providers in our region.
Haley Inman, PA-C and Lilee Robinson, PA-C stopped by News 3 This Morning Thursday to talk about what they provide.
The clinic provides medical, dental, and behavior healthcare to 7 counties in the southern Illinois region including: Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, and White.
They also provide specialty care including Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), DOT physical exams, well child exams, school and sports physicals, STD testing, well-women care, family planning services, HIV Prep treatment.
They accept all insurance types including Medicare and Medicaid. We offer a sliding fee for those who do not have insurance.
Same day walk in appointments available for acute care needs. Rapid flu, COVID, Monospot, strep tests.
Along with their main clinic in Carbondale, they also travel to Harrisburg, Cairo, and Pope counties as well.
For more information call (618) 457-7821 or click here.